Pair arrested following death of woman inside house

A 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead in Lerwick, Shetland, on Tuesday morning.

Death: The house has been cordoned off. STV

Two people have been arrested following the death of a woman in a house.

A 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Ladies Drive in Lerwick, Shetland, shortly after 2am on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man and a woman, 27, in connection with her death.

The house remains cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

Ladies Drive: Two people have been arrested.

Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing and are at a relatively early stage.

"However, I would take the opportunity to stress there is no apparent risk to the wider community.

"A significant police presence is likely to remain in the area during the coming days, with officers from the local policing team in Lerwick working with specialist colleagues from the major investigations team.

"We are grateful to the local community for their understanding while this investigation continues."