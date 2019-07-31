Pensioner dies after gas explosion destroys entire house

An 84-year-old woman was taken to hospital but later died following the explosion in Shetland.

Explosion: The entire house was destroyed.

A pensioner has died after a gas explosion at a house.

The blast happened at Ockrigarth in Shetland shortly before 2.15pm on Tuesday.

A teenage boy suffered minor injuries in the incident, which resulted in the house being completely destroyed.

Gas: A pensioner died.

Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: "Our thoughts are with the lady's family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

"Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."