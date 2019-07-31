Young woman dies after three-car crash on busy road

The 20-year-old was driving on the A9 near Dornoch when the crash took place.

Crash: Woman died after collision.

A young woman has died following a three car crash in the Highlands.

The 20-year-old was driving on the A9 near Dornoch at around 8.30am on Wednesday when her Nissan Micra Car was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen and red Alfa Romeo.

The crash took place around half a mile south of the Mound junction.

The female driver of the Volkswagen received treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Alfa Romeo was uninjured.

The road remains closed with a diversion in place via Lairg.

Road Policing Sergeant Alan Henderson said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family and friends.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and this investigation is at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles prior to the collision or who has any other information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

"Anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage is asked to review it and pass on anything of note.

"Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101."

