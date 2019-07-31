Two charged over death of woman found outside house

Tracey Walker, 40, died at the scene following an incident in Lerwick, Shetland on Tuesday.

Tracey Walker: Found dead in Shetland. Police

Two people have been charged over the death of a woman in Shetland.

Tracey Walker died at the scene outside a property on Ladies Drive, Lerwick on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old-man and a 27-year-old woman have both been charged over the 40-year-old's death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are both expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Her family has issued a statement through Police Scotland.

They said: "We are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days offering their support.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss."

Detective inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Our thoughts are with Tracey's family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would again take the opportunity to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area and also thank those who have assisted our enquiries so far.

"Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact 101."

