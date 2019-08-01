  • STV
  • MySTV

Archaeologists discover ancient pub in 'lost township'

STV

Experts have been examining the remains of three forgotten villages in the Scottish Highlands.

Highlands: The remains of an ancient pub have been discovered.
Highlands: The remains of an ancient pub have been discovered. SWNS

The remains of an ancient pub have been revealed by archaeologists during an excavation project to unearth long lost settlements in the Scottish Highlands.

Archaeologists have been examining the remains of three forgotten villages - Inverigan, Achnacon and Achtriochtan - in picturesque Glencoe.

At Achtriochtan, where around 40 people once lived, experts believe the remnants of an old inn have been discovered.

Manganese mottled ware, which was traditionally used to create tankards and drinking goblets, has also been found nearby - as well as fragments of glass bottles.

Military maps from the 18th century show six settlements in total through the glen.

Discovery: Military maps from the 18th century show six settlements in total through the glen.
Discovery: Military maps from the 18th century show six settlements in total through the glen. SWNS

However, by the 19th century they disappear from documents, given the townships were later cleared for sheep.

Experts hope to build a better picture of the people who once populated the famous West Highland area.

Derek Alexander, head of archaeology at National Trust for Scotland (NTS), said five of eight buildings previously mapped at Achtriochtan have now been discovered

He said: "The records show one of the residents is named as being the keeper of the charge house or inn.

"One of the buildings has got a little yard in front of it.

"We think that this is where people put their horses before they popped in for a drink."

Stunning: The Scottish Highlands.
Stunning: The Scottish Highlands. SWNS

NTS is now trying to raise £300,000 to recreate a traditional turf house like those lived in at Achtriachtan.

Archaeologists will investigate the time leading up to the Highland clearances, which saw thousands of people forcibly evicted from their homes and communities.

It is also hoped the NTS project will help provide fresh insight into the glen's most infamous incident, the Massacre of Glencoe on February 13, 1692.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.