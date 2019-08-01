Archaeologists discover ancient pub in 'lost township'

Experts have been examining the remains of three forgotten villages in the Scottish Highlands.

Highlands: The remains of an ancient pub have been discovered. SWNS

The remains of an ancient pub have been revealed by archaeologists during an excavation project to unearth long lost settlements in the Scottish Highlands.

Archaeologists have been examining the remains of three forgotten villages - Inverigan, Achnacon and Achtriochtan - in picturesque Glencoe.

At Achtriochtan, where around 40 people once lived, experts believe the remnants of an old inn have been discovered.

Manganese mottled ware, which was traditionally used to create tankards and drinking goblets, has also been found nearby - as well as fragments of glass bottles.

Military maps from the 18th century show six settlements in total through the glen.

Discovery: Military maps from the 18th century show six settlements in total through the glen. SWNS

However, by the 19th century they disappear from documents, given the townships were later cleared for sheep.

Experts hope to build a better picture of the people who once populated the famous West Highland area.

Derek Alexander, head of archaeology at National Trust for Scotland (NTS), said five of eight buildings previously mapped at Achtriochtan have now been discovered

He said: "The records show one of the residents is named as being the keeper of the charge house or inn.

"One of the buildings has got a little yard in front of it.

"We think that this is where people put their horses before they popped in for a drink."

Stunning: The Scottish Highlands. SWNS

NTS is now trying to raise £300,000 to recreate a traditional turf house like those lived in at Achtriachtan.

Archaeologists will investigate the time leading up to the Highland clearances, which saw thousands of people forcibly evicted from their homes and communities.

It is also hoped the NTS project will help provide fresh insight into the glen's most infamous incident, the Massacre of Glencoe on February 13, 1692.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.