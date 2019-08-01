'Worst team in Britain' wins first game in two years

Fort William ended a 73-game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over Nairn County.

Winners: Fort William celebrate victory. Iain Ferguson

Highland League side Fort William FC are celebrating their first win in two years.

A 5-2 victory over Nairn County on Wednesday brought an end to their run of 73-game without a win dating back to 2017.

The club, who have been titled 'Britain's worst football team', last tasted victory with a win over Strathspey Thistle four campaigns ago and ended last season with a goal difference of -220.

But the convincing win will give them hope of having a more positive season this time around, with nine players joined on-loan from Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

They will now hope to add another win to the collection when Inverurie Locos visit Claggon Park in league action on Saturday.

The club's official Twitter account, which had just over 6000 followers before the victory over Nairn, has more than doubled that amount to over 14,000.

The goal of the game went to Harry Nicolson who struck a superb free-kick past the Nairn goalkeeper.

Other goalscorers in the famous victory were Jack Brown, Roddy Kennedy, and Donald Morrison, who all found the back of the net after an own-goal by the visitors.