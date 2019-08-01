Pair appear in court charged with murdering woman

Ross MacDougall and Dawn Smith were arrested over the death of Tracey Walker in Shetland.

Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in Shetland.

Ross MacDougall, 31, and Dawn Smith, 27, were arrested over the death of Tracey Walker on Ladies Drive in Lerwick.

The pair are said to have murdered the 40-year-old on Tuesday.

MacDougall has also been charged with attempting to rob Ms Walker during the incident.

Both made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court and were committed for further examination.

They were remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court at a later date.