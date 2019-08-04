Crew rescued from stricken fishing boat in Shetland

Fifteen crew members were winched off the boat which ran aground.

Shetland: 15 crew rescued. STV

Fifteen crew have been winched off a fishing boat which ran aground in the Shetland Islands.

The Coastguard was alerted to the 30-metre Coelleira after it issued a distress call at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh, RNLI Aith and Coastguard rescue teams all attended the scene, on rocks near Papa Stour, Vee Skerries.

A statement said: "The helicopter winched all 15 crew members off the vessel and transferred them to Clickimin emergency landing site, where they were met by the Coastguard rescue teams."

None of the crew were reported to be injured.