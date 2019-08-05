Rescue teams trying to salvage boat after 15 people airlifted

The 30m vessel, Coelleira, made a distress call after running onto rocks off Shetland.

RNLI: Teams were called to the incident. RNLI

Rescue teams are trying to salvage a boat which saw 15 people airlifted to safety.

The 30m vessel, Coelleira, made a distress call after running onto rocks at Vee Skerries near Papa Stour off Shetland at 1.30am on Sunday.

All 15 people were rescued and transferred onto a support vessel which has now returned to Scalloway.

The Marine and Coastguard Agency said no pollution problems have been reported.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The fishing vessel's master and chief engineer were transferred back onboard late on Sunday afternoon to undertake an inspection of engines and propeller, and to see the extent of any other damage.

"During this inspection, the vessel took on a greater list to port and the personnel were recovered to their support vessel, they have now returned to Scalloway.

"A more detailed survey of the grounded vessel will be needed to determine future salvage action."