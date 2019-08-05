Fish processing plant damaged as fire rips through building

Firefighters raced to the scene at Scrabster Seafood factory in the Highlands on Sunday night.

Blaze: Scrabster Seafood plant was damaged in the fire. Karen Munro

A blaze has damaged a fish processing plant in the Highlands.

Firefighters were called out to Scrabster Seafood plant near Thurso at 5.11pm on Sunday to reports of a building alight.

Six fire appliances attended the scene along with a height appliance from Inverness.

The fire was found on the processing plant floor and the whole roof was ablaze.

Plumes of black smoke could be spotted coming from the building.

Crews used three hose reel jets, two main jets and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control shortly before 1am on Monday morning.

An investigation is now under way.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.