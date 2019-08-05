Fish processing plant damaged as fire rips through building
Firefighters raced to the scene at Scrabster Seafood factory in the Highlands on Sunday night.
A blaze has damaged a fish processing plant in the Highlands.
Firefighters were called out to Scrabster Seafood plant near Thurso at 5.11pm on Sunday to reports of a building alight.
Six fire appliances attended the scene along with a height appliance from Inverness.
The fire was found on the processing plant floor and the whole roof was ablaze.
Plumes of black smoke could be spotted coming from the building.
Crews used three hose reel jets, two main jets and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control shortly before 1am on Monday morning.
An investigation is now under way.
