  • STV
  • MySTV

Railway line closed for week as severe flooding hits route

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The West Highland Line, which runs from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban and Mallaig, has been shut.

Flooding: The West Highland Line has been shut.
Flooding: The West Highland Line has been shut.

Part of a rail route in the west of Scotland will be closed for at least a week after severe flooding swept away part of the track.

Replacement buses have been introduced along sections of the West Highland Line, which runs from Glasgow Queen Street to Oban and Mallaig.

Heavy rain flooded the track between Tyndrum Lower and Dalmally on Monday, forcing the line to be closed in that area.

ScotRail expects the disruption to last until just before midnight next Monday, although the operator said it could take longer to repair the damage.

Replacement buses will run from stations between Oban and Arrochar as well as from Ardlui and Arrochar to Crianlarich.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "The line will remain closed for the next seven days while engineers carry out vital repair works.

"We've arranged alternative transport to keep people moving and we're sorry for the inconvenience this will cause."

Engineers will be working to repair the track at sites around Ardlui, Crianlarich and Tyndrum, where the heavy rain and flooding washed the trackbed from under the railway.

At the worst affected sites, between Ardlui and Crianlarich, more than 1,000 tons of material has been swept away.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Our engineers are working hard to fully assess the repairs required to reopen the line as quickly as possible for customers.

Water: Cars were left submerged earlier this week.
Water: Cars were left submerged earlier this week. PA

"The flooding over the weekend has caused significant damage at multiple locations along the line and we will need to rebuild the trackbed and supporting embankments in some locations before we can reopen the line."

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Scotland throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Parts of the Highlands are expected to be worst affected, with power cuts and severe flooding likely.

There is also a chance of damage to buildings from lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Some spots could get 80mm of rain from the downpours - the equivalent to almost a month's worth of rainfall.

Areas are also likely to see 20mm in an hour as heavy rain batters the north.

Other parts of the country including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen will all be affected by rain through the two days.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "More thundery weather will affect Scotland throughout this week with the risk of some further flood issues.

"The reason the weather is so thundery at the moment is down to very unstable air sitting over the UK.

"By unstable I mean a layer of warmer air at the surface sitting below much colder air above - which allows for some deep convection to develop and with it large clouds and downpours.

"Often thunderstorms are more vigorous in the summer due to longer days, more sunshine and therefore more energy being released."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.