  • STV
  • MySTV

Secret lives of basking sharks caught on underwater camera

STV

Scientists have tagged sharks around the Inner Hebrides to uncover more about their behaviour.

A "SharkCam" has been used in the UK for the first time as part of efforts to reveal the secret lives of basking sharks.

Scientists have now began tagging the sharks around the Inner Hebrides so an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) can follow them below the surface of the water.

Little is known about the world's second largest fish - despite being prevalent in the waters off the west coast of Scotland.

Researchers hope the groundbreaking technology will uncover more about their underwater behaviour, social interactions, group behaviour and courtship of the species.

Suzanne Henderson, marine policy officer at Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), said: "These giant fish are spectacular and watching them feed gracefully at the sea surface is such a special and memorable experience.

"This year's collaboration has allowed us to use a combination of camera technologies and given us a glimpse of basking sharks' underwater behaviour - a real first and very exciting.

"The footage has already made us reassess their behaviour, with the sharks appearing to spend much more time swimming just above the seabed than we previously thought.

"It really brings home why it's so important that the species and its habitat are protected by designating the Sea of the Hebrides as a marine protected area (MPA)."

The REMUS SharkCam technology collects high-quality data and wide angle high-definition video of their behaviour from a distance by following the tagged fish.

Initial footage from the AUV deployed off the coast of Coll and Tiree in July shows the sharks moving through the water column, potentially searching for food, feeding near the surface and swimming close to the seabed.

Fieldwork took place in the proposed Sea of the Hebrides MPA - one of four possible protected areas currently under consultation by the Scottish Government.

MPAs are specially designated and managed to protect marine ecosystems, habitats and species.

'These giant fish are spectacular and watching them feed gracefully at the sea surface is such a special and memorable experience.'
Suzanne Henderson, marine policy officer at Scottish Natural Heritage

It is suspected that basking sharks may even breed in Scotland - an event that has never before been captured on film.

The Inner Hebridean area is one of only a few areas worldwide where large numbers of basking sharks are found feeding in the surface waters each year.

Jenny Oates, of WWF, said: "Our seas and coasts are home to some incredible wildlife.

"As our oceans come under increasing pressure, innovative technology like the REMUS SharkCam Robot can reveal our underwater world like never before and help to show why it must be protected.

"It is essential that we safeguard our seas, not just to enable magnificent species like basking sharks to thrive, but because all life on earth depends on our oceans."

The project has been carried out by a collaboration of bodies including SNH, WWF and the University of Exeter.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.