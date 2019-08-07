Cyclist dies at scene following collision with lorry

A 33-year-old man died after the crash on the A830 in Fort William, the Highlands.

Police: Officers closed the road for several hours.

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in the Highlands.

The collision happened on the A830 in Blar Mhor, Fort William, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man, who was on a bicycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry was driver was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family and friends at this time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask anyone with information or dash-cam footage which has not yet been shared with police to come forward.

"I am also grateful to everyone affected by the road closure for their patience."