Cyclist dies at scene following collision with lorry
A 33-year-old man died after the crash on the A830 in Fort William, the Highlands.
A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in the Highlands.
The collision happened on the A830 in Blar Mhor, Fort William, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old man, who was on a bicycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The lorry was driver was uninjured.
Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.
Sergeant Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family and friends at this time.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask anyone with information or dash-cam footage which has not yet been shared with police to come forward.
"I am also grateful to everyone affected by the road closure for their patience."