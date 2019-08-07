Flooding closes waiting room at hospital A&E department

Temporary measures have been put in place to keep the department at Raigmore Hospital open.

Raigmore Hospital: Emergency department waiting room closed. STV

By Iain Ramage

The waiting room at Raigmore Hospital's emergency department has been closed due to flooding.

A temporary waiting room has been set up, while the entrance for ambulance staff has also been moved.

Bosses at the hospital in Inverness said they were working to fix the problem and said the department remained open.

Jane Buckley, divisional general manager for the medical division at Raigmore Hospital, said: "The heavy rainfall overnight has had an impact on the waiting area in our emergency department.

"We have put in temporary measures to ensure the department remains fully operational.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.