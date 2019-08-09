Six-year-old boy suffers facial injuries in dog attack

A 42-year-old woman has been reported to prosecutors following the incident in Inverness.

Dog: The six-year-old was seriously injured. Pixabay/STV

By Iain Ramage

A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being attacked by a dog.

The youngster was attacked by a Bullmastiff in a house in Culduthel Mains Gardens, Inverness, at 2.45pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries which aren't thought to be life-threatening.

A 42-year-old woman has been reported to prosecutors under the Dangerous Dog Act.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland attended a property in the Culduthel Mains Gardens area of Inverness at around 2.45pm on Thursday following a report of a Bullmastiff dog having attacked a six-year-old boy.

"The child was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and subsequently transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious facial injuries.

"These injuries are not considered life-threatening. The dog has been removed from the property.

"A 42-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal under the dangerous dogs act in connection with the incident."