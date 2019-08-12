Boy seriously injured after getting trapped in castle gully

The 14-year-old from France got into difficulty at Sinclair Castle near Wick in the Highlands.

Sinclair Castle: Emergency services were called. Geograph by David Martin

A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured after getting trapped in a gully at a castle.

Coastguard, police and ambulance crews were called to Sinclair Castle near Wick in the Highlands at 5pm on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy from France was trapped with an incoming tide before being rescued and airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The boy is described as being in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing to find out the full circumstances of the incident."

A coastguard spokesman added: "HM Coastguard was contacted at 5pm about a 14-year-old male in difficulty and trapped in an inaccessible location with an incoming tide.

"Rescue units on scene included the Wick RNLI all weather lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Wick, Aberdeen, Duncansby, Scrabster and Melvich along with the coastguard rescue helicopter from Shetland, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance service."