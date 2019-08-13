Warning to 'respect the river' after number of rescues

Police said they have responded to 17 incidents in the River Ness in Inverness this year.

Seven people have been pulled from the River Ness this year. STV

A warning has been issued after a number of people had to be rescued from a river in Inverness.

Police said there had been 17 incidents in the River Ness this year, including seven people having to be pulled from the water.

They said many of the cases resulted from people drinking alcohol and finding the river banks steeper than they thought.

Sergeant Julie Connor, of the Inverness city centre policing team, said: "The River Ness is an iconic and beautiful feature in Inverness but it needs to be treated with respect.

"The river is fast flowing and cold so anyone who enters it can quickly be overwhelmed.

"Many incidents which result in people entering the river come after the consumption of alcohol. In many places the banks of the river are steep and it is possible to accidentally fall into the river, especially if you have been drinking.

"Being under the influence of alcohol reduces your ability to react safely so please be careful around the water if you have been drinking.

"We want people to be able to enjoy the riverside safely -what starts out as a bit of fun could easily end with tragic consequences if care isn't taken."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.