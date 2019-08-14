Police appeal after boy approached by man in Shetland

The child was approached in a car park by a man wearing dark clothing around his face.

Police: A boy was approached by a man in Shetland. © STV

Police are appealing for information after a child was approached by a man in Shetland.

The incident, involving a boy, occurred in a car park near the Aith Charity Shop on the island at around 2pm on Tuesday.

The man is described as being white and around 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing a black hooded top, navy trousers and red or blue trainers.

He was reported to have been wearing a dark coloured item covering the lower half of his face.

Inspector Martyn Brill said: "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland and I would reassure people that we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this report.

"No physical contact was made and the boy was not injured in any way.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area around that time to get in touch as you may be able to help our enquiries.

