Boy thanks rescuers for saving life after 15ft gully plunge

Arthur Borgogno, from France, was with his mum Julie when he fell down the gorge.

Rescue: Arthur Borgogno was stuck in a gully.

A boy who plunged 15ft down a gully at a castle has thanked his rescuers.

Schoolboy Arthur Borgogno, from France, was with his mum Julie when he fell down the gorge with an incoming tide while on holiday at Sinclair Castle near Wick in the Highlands.

The 14-year-old was trapped for almost three hours before being rescued and airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious leg injuries.

Speaking to STV News from his hospital bed, Arthur said: "Thank you for saving my life."

Rescue: The 14-year-old was trapped for almost three hours. Wick RNLI

His foot was starved of oxygen meaning Arthur faced the possibility of having his foot amputated.

Julie said: "Arthur and I are overwhelmed by the kindness and support we've received here, not only by the rescue teams, but by the hospital staff too.

"I was really worried he was going to lose his foot.

"It took the rescue team two-and-a-half hours to free it and the oxygen was gone - usually that means amputation.

"But the doctor was fantastic and saved it."

RNLI: A major rescue operation was launched. Wick RNLI

Arthur now faces more surgery that he may have to undergo in France.

In the meantime, he is recovering at the children's hospital while playing his beloved Nintendo.

"Arthur is recovering well, he plays video games from his bed. He loves Scotland so much now he actually wants to stay," said Julie.

"We want to thank all the people involved. From the rescue teams in Wick, to the helicopter pilot who waved us goodbye, to the staff here, everyone has been so lovely and we are truly grateful."

A multi-agency rescue included the coastguard, the RNLI, police and ambulance service.

John Taylor, Wick RNLI Lifeboat press officer, said: 'We would like to extend our best wishes to the casualty for a full and speedy recovery.

"The call out highlighted the good teamwork between the various emergency service teams."