  • STV
  • MySTV

Police search 100,000 tonnes of earth for murdered mum and son

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Officers are searching Leanach Quarry, Inverness, for Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew.

Family: Police are searching a quarry.
Family: Police are searching a quarry. Police Scotland

Police are shifting through 100,000 tonnes of earth at a quarry in the search for a murdered mum and son.

Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew were last seen driving out of Inverness more than 40 years ago.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two's BMW was found burnt-out in a lay-by on the A9 near Dalmagarry, 12 miles south of the city, but the pair have never been seen since.

Officers have shifted through more than 100,000 tonnes of earth at Leanach Quarry, with 5000 of that being analysed for forensic searching.

Approximately 55 vehicles, which aren't linked to the murder investigation, have also been uncovered during the excavation phase.

It comes after objects were recovered in June from the quarry including pram wheels, similar to the make of the one used by Mrs MacRae.

Pram: Wheels were found in June in the quarry.
Pram: Wheels were found in June in the quarry.

Inspector Brian Geddes said officers are confident of finding the mother and son's remains if they were disposed in the quarry.

He said: "The forensic search of the quarry has been a significant undertaking. We have almost completed the excavation process but there remains a vast quantity of material that still requires to be sifted and thoroughly searched.

"This is likely to take a number of weeks to complete but we are confident that if the remains of Renee and Andrew, or any other key pieces of evidence, were disposed of in the quarry, we will find them.

"The process of backfilling sections of the quarry where excavation has taken place has commenced and again this will continue over a matter of weeks.

https://stv.tv/news/highlands-islands/1438786-pram-parts-found-in-search-for-murdered-mum-and-son/ | default

"I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in the operation to date, and the surrounding community for their patience while this has been ongoing.

"We remain determined to bring this matter to a successful conclusion and we continue to progress all relevant lines of enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who we have yet to speak to, and who has information, to please come forward and contact us."

Renee MacRae: A murder investigation has been launched.
Renee MacRae: A murder investigation has been launched.

The site was previously deemed too dangerous to use divers but police were "extremely confident that vital evidence" would be found.

Bones were also recovered from the site in June but only animal parts have been identified so far.

In 2004, a full cold case review resulted in a month-long excavation of Dalmagarry Quarry.

Several days were spent at Leanach Quarry last October when officers released an image of young Andrew around the time of what would be his 45th birthday.

A picture of a Silver Cross pram, identical to the one used by Ms MacRae for her son, was also released. It was believed to have been with them when they went missing.

Car: Renee's vehicle was found burnt-out.
Car: Renee's vehicle was found burnt-out.

Last year, Police Scotland made a fresh search of a disused quarry near Inverness that had been examined in the days following the pair's disappearance.

Police issued an appeal for information jointly with Mrs Macrae's sister Morag Govans during November last year.

She said: "Not a day goes past that both are not in my thoughts.

"Even after the passage of time I believe that there are people who know what happened to Renee and Andrew, and I will never give up hope of getting justice for them both.

"I appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and for others to examine their conscience to end 42 years of pain and anguish to allow us to grieve for Renee and Andrew."

She added: "Andrew was a mischievous and fun-loving wee boy.

"It is impossible to take in that his life was brought so cruelly to an end at such a young age.

"He would have turned 45 in October and I often wonder what he would have been doing now with the life that he was never given the chance to build.

"Renee was a compassionate and caring mother.

"Both Andrew and his elder brother Gordon were her life. She adored them and was so proud of her boys.

"Gordon was only eight and has lost the love and guidance of his mum and brother."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.