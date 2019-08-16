West Highland mainline to fully reopen after landslides

More than 3000 tonnes of rock were used to rebuild the embankments along the line.

Landslides and heavy rain forced the line to close.

The West Highland rail line is to fully reopen on Monday after being damaged during recent flooding.

Landslides around Crianlarich and Tyndrum followed by debris blocking the line at Arrochar forced its closure earlier this month.

Network Rail said teams had been working around the clock to repair the damage.

More than 3000 tonnes of rock was used to rebuild the embankments along the line.

Parts of the mainline was reopened earlier this week, but services will be fully back to normal from Monday.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Network Rail team have been working on site just south of Crianlarich 24 hours a day in order to get the West Highland mainline repaired and have had to bring in 3000 tonnes of aggregate in what is a very difficult site to get access to.

"I want to thank the workforce who have put in a tremendous effort to get this work complete.

"Their dedication and commitment to getting these repairs carried out has ensured that the line has been completed and repaired early to get passenger services re-established on Monday.

"I also want to thank passengers for their patience while this repair has been undertaken."

