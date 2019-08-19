Man left seriously injured following quad bike crash

The 63-year-old was taken to hospital following the single-vehicle collision in Orkney.

Collision: The incident happened on the island of Hoy. Google 2019

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a quad bike crash on the island of Hoy in Orkney.

The single-vehicle collision - involving a black Suzuki KingQuad 750 - was reported to police shortly after 1am on Sunday after the 63-year-old was found injured on the B9047.

He was initially taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall and subsequently transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he currently remains for treatment to serious injuries.

Road policing sergeant David Miller said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone who may be able to help is asked to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the quad bike being ridden from the direction of Longhope, either late on Saturday, August 17 or in the early hours of Sunday, to make contact."

