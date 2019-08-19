One dead and several injured after five-vehicle crash

The incident took place four miles west of Fort William on Monday.

Fatal: Five-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

One person has died after a five-vehicle crash in the Highlands that left several others injured.

The incident, involving a red Audi, a black Subaru, a white Renault Clio, a silver Ford S Max and a blue VW Transporter, took place on the A830 between Fort William and Mallaig on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 12.45pm.

An occupant of one of the cars involved has since been pronounced dead and five others have been taken to hospital with a range of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have asked any motorists with dash-cam footage who were in area to contact them.

Roads Policing Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Firstly my thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to this collision and I urge anyone who may have seen the incident happen, or the vehicles being driven prior to the collision, to come forward. In particular I appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage to contact Police if you haven't spoken to an officer yet."

The roads remains closed while a collision investigation takes place.

