Driver who died in five-vehicle crash named by police

Matthew Duncan, from Fort William, died on the A830 in the Highlands on Monday.

Police: Five others were taken to hospital.

A man who died in a five-vehicle crash on a Highland road has been named by police.

Matthew Duncan, from Fort William, was the driver of a red Audi RS3 involved in a collision with three other cars and a van parked in a lay-by on the A830.

Five other people were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the smash at 12.45pm on Monday.

The other vehicles involved were a black Subaru Impreza, a white Renault Clio, a silver Ford S Max and a blue VW Transporter van.

The road was closed until around 11pm for an investigation to take place.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected but particularly with Mr Duncan's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and anyone who hasn't yet spoken to a police officer is urged to come forward.

"I would particularly urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries makes contact."