MP suggests toll scheme to fund investment in NC500 route

The far north MP has written to the transport secretary in a bid to increase funding for the roads.

NC500: Call for further investment on roads. Peter Moore, Creative Commons

An MP calling for investment in the NC500 route has urged the transport minister to consider a toll scheme.

Jamie Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, has written to Michael Matheson to suggest the plan as a way to pay for more funding for the roads which travel between Inverness and Ullapool in the Highlands.

Mr Stone said despite being a "brilliant boost" to the far north and a benefit to local hotels and businesses, the route need further funding to "reach its full potential".

Only non-local large vehicles, such as camper-vans, would be affected under the scheme.

He said: "The NC500 has been a brilliant boost to the far north, benefiting locals hotels and businesses.

"However, for it to reach its full potential we need to see increased investment into the roads.

"I have previously asked the Scottish Government to increase investment in the NC500 and I have now written to the Transport Minister asking him to consider a tolling scheme for non-local large vehicles like camper-vans.

"This would in no way impact local vehicles but could bring in money which would be earmarked for the maintenance of roads, lay-bys, signs and even toilets.

"A scheme like this would take time and care to implement properly but we must see support from the Scottish Government to ensure the NC500 reaches its full potential."

