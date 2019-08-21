Tourist's body recovered from sea in Outer Hebrides

The 37-year-old man's body was recovered from the sea off Bun-A-Mhullin on Tuesday afternoon.

A tourist has drowned in the Outer Hebrides.

The 37-year-old man's body was recovered from the sea off Bun-A-Mhullin in Eriskay on Tuesday afternoon.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland was made aware of concern for a person recovered from the sea off Bun-A-Mhullin in Eriskay shortly after 4.35pm on Tuesday, August 20.

"Sadly the 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police Scotland is grateful for the assistance of the Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and members of the public during this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family."

