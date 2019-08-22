Pedal power: Ultracyclist gears up to smash British record

Will MacLennan is the only Scottish person competing in the Race Around Ireland.

Ultracyclist: Will MacLennan is gearing up for charity.

A Highlander is hoping to set a new British record in the annual Race Around Ireland.

Ultracyclist Will MacLennan is the only Scottish person competing in the gruelling event, which kick-starts on Sunday.

The 1335-mile route, which includes 22,000m of climbing, takes several days to complete.

Competing under the name Caberfeidh Ultra, Mr MacLennan hopes to beat the current British record by smashing the loop in less than 113 hours.

In order to do this, he is expecting to get just three hours of sleep over four days.

Mr MacLennan, from Evanton in Easter Ross, will have three bikes on standby and will be supported by his team of seven volunteers, which includes his wife Alison, who is currently fighting lung cancer.

Mr MacLennan, who has been training for the event since November 2017, hopes to raise funds for Cash for Kids and Macmillan Cancer Support.

'As the only Scottish person to compete in the Race Around Ireland, I hope to do everyone proud, including my incredible support team, while raising money for brilliant charities.' Will MacLennan

He said: "As a well-trained amateur ultracyclist, I've put the miles in to prepare for Race Around Ireland.

"Although I am doing the individual race, this has been a massive team effort.

"My team of seven volunteers have given up their time to make sure we are as prepared as possible; from planning the route to making sure I stay focused, fit, fed and safe.

"I'm excited to get out on the bike and take on this challenge, with the aim of breaking the current British record.

"As the only Scottish person to compete in the Race Around Ireland, I hope to do everyone proud, including my incredible support team, while raising money for brilliant charities."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.