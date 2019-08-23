Cyclist left seriously injured after crash with tractor

The 43-year old man was taken to hospital following the collision in the Highlands on Thursday.

Highlands: The incident happened near Carrbridge. Google 2019

A cyclist has been left seriously injured following a collision with a tractor in the Highlands.

The 43-year old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment after the crash and was then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

The incident happened on Carrbridge's Carr Road, near to the junction with the A938, at around 7.15pm on Thursday.

The road was closed until 2.45am on Friday morning to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Police said the cyclist was heading east, while the tractor was on its way west.

Road policing sergeant David Miller said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone who may be able to help is asked to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the tractor or a group of bicycles on the road prior to the collision to get in touch."

