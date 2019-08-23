  • STV
  • MySTV

Sunken ship to be recognised as war grave 100 years on

STV

More than 200 servicemen died off the Isle of Lewis as they returned from the First World War.

The HMY Iolaire sank on January 1, 1919.
The HMY Iolaire sank on January 1, 1919. STV / cropped

A ship which sank off the Isle of Lewis while returning servicemen from the First World War is to finally be recognised as a war grave.

Only 82 of the 283 passengers on board the HMY Iolaire are believed to have survived when it smashed into rocks off Stornoway during the early hours of January 1, 1919.

Western Isles Council has long campaigned for the war graves designation, and it will now come into effect on September 2.

Norman A Macdonald, council convener and chairman of the Iolaire Working Group, welcomed the news.

He said: "We wrote to the Ministry of Defence in April of last year asking them to consider a designation of the site as an official war grave on the basis that all these men served their country and were on their way home, having done their part to secure the freedom of the nation.

"The Comhairle [council] felt that the designation would allow those who perished to rest in peace, and bring comfort to the many families that lost loved ones.

"The HMY Iolaire, which sank on January 1, 1919, claimed the lives of 201 servicemen when it sank just yards of the shore of the Western Isles. Around a third of the bodies were never recovered.

"Over the last year, there has been a wide range of events to mark the centenary of the disaster and these have been greatly supported by the communities of the Western Isles."

The men on board had been returning home to Lewis, Harris and Berneray having survived the First World War.

On January 1 this year, a special commemoration ceremony was held at the Iolaire Memorial with the Duke of Rothesay and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in attendance to mark 100 years since the sinking.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan raised the issue at First Minister's Questions the following week, with Ms Sturgeon backing calls for the war grave designation.

A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the site of HMY Iolaire will officially be recognised as a military war grave on September 2, 2019.

"This means the wreckage will be protected under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.