Thousands raised after dad drowns while playing with children

More than £4000 has been raised to bring James Smith's body home after his death in the Hebrides.

Discovery: James Smith was found dead. Geograph by Richard Webb

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help get the body of a dad home after he drowned while playing with his children in the sea.

James Smith was in the water when he drowned at Bun-A-Mhullin, Eriskay, in the Outer Hebrides.

The 37-year-old's body was discovered by search teams on Tuesday afternoon.

His friend Catriona MacKinnon has organised a GoFundMe page, raising more than £4000 so far.

In a tribute on the page, she described the father-of-two as a "wonderful" man who was "loved by all".

She said: "While enjoying a family holiday, James Smith ,37, tragically passed away August 20 in Bun-A-Mhullin, Eriskay, while playing with his children in the sea.

"He was an amazing partner and great friend to Gina.

"Their wonderful children Jack, 13 and Ruby, six, always made him proud.

"Gina and James were together for 15 years and despite suffering with MS, he always put his family first.

"He loved football and was a lifelong Everton supporter. He was a wonderful family man that was loved by all."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"Police Scotland is grateful for the assistance of the Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard and members of the public during this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family."