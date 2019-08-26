Man airlifted to hospital after smash involving three motorbikes

The collision happened at around 3pm on Sunday on the A830 in the Highlands.

Highlands: The crash happened on the A830. Google 2019

Police in the Highlands are appealing for witnesses after a man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving three motorbikes.

The collision happened at around 3pm on Sunday on the A830 near Lochailort.

One of the bikers, a 60-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The two other male motorcyclists suffered minor injuries.

Following the crash, the road was closed in both directions for several hours.

Sergeant Chris Murray said: "This was a collision involving three motorcycles whereby one of the riders sustained serious injuries.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, and has not already spoken to one of my officers, that they get in touch.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience during the closure of this route while investigation work was carried out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.