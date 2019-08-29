Voters head to the polls for Shetland by-election

The resignation of Tavish Scott has led to the the first ever Holyrood by-election in Shetland.

Vote: Ten candidates are vying for the role.

Voters are heading to the polls to pick Shetland's new MSP.

Ten candidates are all vying for the role including Johan Adamson, Brydon Goodlad, Stuart Martin and Debra Nicolson.

The others include Ian Scott, Michael Stout, Peter Tait, Ryan Thomson, Tom Wills and Beatrice Wishart.

Polling stations open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm, but anyone who is already in line at this time will still be allowed to vote.

Shetland has always been a Lib Dem seat with Tavish Scott being one of only five MSPs who have represented the same constituency since the parliament was established in 1999.

The MSP - who led his party between 2008 and 2011 - resigned in July to take up a post at Scottish Rugby.

His departure has triggered the first ever Holyrood by-election in the Shetland Islands, and the first such by-election in Scotland since 2017.