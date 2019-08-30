  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds of drivers stopped on North Coast scenic route

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Police catch motorists speeding, using their mobiles and failing to wear seatbelts.

NC500: Police carrying out patrols.
NC500: Police carrying out patrols. Peter Moore, Creative Commons

More than 40 traffic offences were committed on the North Coast 500 road in just three days, police have said.

Road policing officers spoke to nearly 300 drivers on the 516-mile scenic route through the Highlands between Tuesday and Thursday.

The operation was aimed at carrying out enforcement on the route, as well as offering advice to foreign drivers.

Among the offences detected were careless driving, using a mobile phone while driving, failing to wear a seat belt and not having a driving licence or insurance.

The most common offence, however, was speeding, which made up 18 of the 41 offences committed. An additional 67 warnings were handed out to those going too fast.

The North Coast 500 has speed limits ranging from between 30 and 60mph.

One man was warned after driving at 25mph over the speed limit, only to be caught speeding again an hour later by the same police officers.

'Local communities continue to raise concerns with about the manner of driving on the route'
Road policing sergeant Gus Murray

A total of 285 vehicles were stopped during the patrols on the A9, A99 A835, A836 and the A838 in Caithness and Sutherland.

The 41 offences were all dealt with by fines and reports to the Procurator Fiscal. A further 118 drivers were warned.

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: "Despite it being later in the summer season, the NC500 continues to attract a large number of visitors and local communities continue to raise concerns with about the manner of driving on the route.

"A large number of the drivers stopped were not used to driving on single track roads and advice was given regarding not holding up following traffic. 

"We also distributed 'Driving in Scotland' leaflets and wrist bands to the foreign drivers stopped, they all appeared to appreciate the advice given to them."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.