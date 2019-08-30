Hundreds of drivers stopped on North Coast scenic route

Police catch motorists speeding, using their mobiles and failing to wear seatbelts.

NC500: Police carrying out patrols. Peter Moore, Creative Commons

More than 40 traffic offences were committed on the North Coast 500 road in just three days, police have said.

Road policing officers spoke to nearly 300 drivers on the 516-mile scenic route through the Highlands between Tuesday and Thursday.

The operation was aimed at carrying out enforcement on the route, as well as offering advice to foreign drivers.

Among the offences detected were careless driving, using a mobile phone while driving, failing to wear a seat belt and not having a driving licence or insurance.

The most common offence, however, was speeding, which made up 18 of the 41 offences committed. An additional 67 warnings were handed out to those going too fast.

The North Coast 500 has speed limits ranging from between 30 and 60mph.

One man was warned after driving at 25mph over the speed limit, only to be caught speeding again an hour later by the same police officers.

'Local communities continue to raise concerns with about the manner of driving on the route' Road policing sergeant Gus Murray

A total of 285 vehicles were stopped during the patrols on the A9, A99 A835, A836 and the A838 in Caithness and Sutherland.

The 41 offences were all dealt with by fines and reports to the Procurator Fiscal. A further 118 drivers were warned.

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: "Despite it being later in the summer season, the NC500 continues to attract a large number of visitors and local communities continue to raise concerns with about the manner of driving on the route.

"A large number of the drivers stopped were not used to driving on single track roads and advice was given regarding not holding up following traffic.

"We also distributed 'Driving in Scotland' leaflets and wrist bands to the foreign drivers stopped, they all appeared to appreciate the advice given to them."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.