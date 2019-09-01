Land, water and air search for woman who has disappeared

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, from Carrbridge, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday.

A land, water and air search has been launched to find a missing woman who has disappeared in the Highlands.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, from Station Road in Carrbridge, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Following her disappearance in poor weather conditions, a multi-agency operation was launched to track her down.

Alongside police officers and the force's search helicopter, the Coastguard and mountain rescue team were also mobilised.

On Saturday, a force spokesperson said: "Officers in Aviemore are currently appealing for members of the Carrbridge community to be on the lookout for a Jacqueline Ullmer who is 60-years of age and stays on Station Road, Carrbridge.

"They are becoming increasingly concerned for her given the poor weather conditions and the community will see an increase in police and other emergency services in the area searching for her."

On Sunday, Police Scotland reported that Ms Ullmer was yet to be found.

If you have any information or have seen her, call 999 or 101.

