Man rescued after rock fall while taking pictures of castle

The alarm was raised on Sunday morning following the incident in the Highlands.

Eilean Donan Castle: Emergency teams raced to the rescue.
Eilean Donan Castle: Emergency teams raced to the rescue.

A man fell 20ft from rocks into water after trying to get a picture of a castle.

The alarm was raised at 10.04am on Sunday about the casualty near Eilean Donan Castle in the Highlands.

He and his partner had pulled over to take photographs of the landmark when he fell off the rocks and landed in the loch below.

His partner then ran about a quarter of a mile to the tourist attraction to raise the alarm, according to the RNLI.

Kyle lifeboat The Spirit of Fred. Olsen was launched and arrived on scene at 10.22am.

Emergency: The man was taken to hospital.
Emergency: The man was taken to hospital.

The casualty had already scrambled out of the water and was stuck on the shoreline at the base of the rocks.

A Scottish Ambulance Service paramedic managed to get down to him and assess his condition.

Due to his injuries, the man could not climb further up so he was transferred by the vessel to an ambulance.

He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: "Whilst visiting the area on holiday, the couple had stopped in a lay-by to take pictures of the castle when the casualty fell off the rocks and landed in the water below.

"His partner then ran about a quarter of a mile to the castle to raise the alarm.

"The currents are extremely strong in that area, however he managed to get to the shore and hold on until help could arrive."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.