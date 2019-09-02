Woman dies after being struck by own car on country road

The 63-year-old woman died at the scene of the collision in Lochaber on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A woman has died after being struck by her own car on a country road in the Highlands.

The 63-year-old, who hasn't been named, was on the unclassified road in Lochaber when she was struck by her own Honda CRV.

She died at the scene around 2pm on Sunday. No other vehicles or people were involved.

Police investigating the death urged any witnesses to come forward.

Road policing sergeant David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We have spoken to a number of people already in connection with this incident.

"But if you feel you have information which could help please call 101, quoting reference NP2588/19."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.