Kayaker dies after capsizing in loch as second man saved

The 28-year-old's body was pulled from Loch Lochy near Fort William on Monday.

Loch Lochy: The 28-year-old man died at the scene. Google 2019

A kayaker has died after capsizing in Loch Lochy near Fort William.

The 28-year-old man was pulled from the water after the alarm was raised on Monday afternoon.

A coastguard crew was called, but the kayaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was rescued and taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William before later being released.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a man has died following a kayaking incident on Loch Lochy.

"Concern was raised for the 28-year-old having entered the water during the afternoon of Monday, September 2.

"HM Coastguard attended and he was recovered from the water by a local boat. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A second man was also recovered from the water and was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William. He has since been released."

