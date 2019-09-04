Air traffic controllers reject offer in pay dispute

Prospect union members do not currently plan any further walkouts over the dispute.

Air traffic controllers have rejected the latest offer from Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) in a long-running pay dispute.

Prospect union members do not currently plan any further walkouts but their negotiations officer, David Avery, said action short of a strike will continue.

The newly revised pay deal from Hial was aimed at ending a dispute that resulted in 24-hour strikes closing airports on dates in May and July.

Hial said it is "disappointed" with the union's decision.

Mr Avery said: "Our members have voted to reject the latest pay offer from Hial.

"We will now consult with members on how best to move towards a resolution of this dispute and will also meet with the company to try to find an acceptable way forward."

A Hial spokesman said: "This is a disappointing result. We presented a fair and reasonable offer to the air traffic control staff.

"We have been in touch with Prospect and the union has agreed to meet in the near future and we are hopeful that these discussions will be positive."

