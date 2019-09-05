Could the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster finally be solved?

A new study has given Nessie hunters hope that the legend of the monster could be real.

The mystery of the Loch Ness Monster has fascinated people from around the world for hundreds of years.

The beast that lives in the loch near Inverness drives hundreds of thousands of tourists to the area each year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious creature.

Now Nessie hunters have been given fresh hope that the legend is real, following a study by Professor Neil Gemmel, a geneticist at The University of Otago, New Zealand.

Having taken 500 million DNA sequences from the water, the Professor said no evidence of reptilian sequences was found, ending speculation that Nessie is a plesiosaur, which has been the most popular theory for many years.

Professor Gemmel said that the most plausible theory could be that Nessie is a type of giant eel following large amounts of eel DNA found in the water.

"As a geneticist I think about mutations and natural variation a lot, and while an eel that big would be well outside the normal range, it seems not impossible that something could grow to such unusual size," he said.

Professor Gemmel said that the samples taken represent a thimble-full in very large body of water.

"There may well be a monster - we don't know - we didn't find it.

"People love a mystery, we've used science to add another chapter to Loch Ness' mystique," Professor Gemmell added.

The origins of the monster in the loch go back to the sixth century, when Irish monk St Columba happened upon a man who had been killed by a water beast.

He sent a follower into the water who encountered the monster, but after the monk made the sign of the cross, it feld "as if pulled by ropes".

Since then reports of sightings began, but it wasn't until the 1930s that the term Loch Ness Monster was coined, with the name Nessie attributed to the creature a decade later.

One of the most famous sightings was in 1934, a grainy black and white photograph showing what appeared to be a small head, long neck and back in the Loch.

The photograph was considered to be proof of Nessie's existence, however it is now thought the image was a hoax, with the body moulded from putty and attached to a toy submarine.

