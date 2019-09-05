  • STV
  • MySTV

Could the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster finally be solved?

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease Polly Bartlett

A new study has given Nessie hunters hope that the legend of the monster could be real.

The mystery of the Loch Ness Monster has fascinated people from around the world for hundreds of years.

The beast that lives in the loch near Inverness drives hundreds of thousands of tourists to the area each year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious creature.

Now Nessie hunters have been given fresh hope that the legend is real, following a study by Professor Neil Gemmel, a geneticist at The University of Otago, New Zealand.

Having taken 500 million DNA sequences from the water, the Professor said no evidence of reptilian sequences was found, ending speculation that Nessie is a plesiosaur, which has been the most popular theory for many years.

Professor Gemmel said that the most plausible theory could be that Nessie is a type of giant eel following large amounts of eel DNA found in the water.

"As a geneticist I think about mutations and natural variation a lot, and while an eel that big would be well outside the normal range, it seems not impossible that something could grow to such unusual size," he said.

Professor Gemmel said that the samples taken represent a thimble-full in very large body of water.

"There may well be a monster - we don't know - we didn't find it.

'There may well be a monster - we don't know - we didn't find it.'
Professor Neil Gemmel

"People love a mystery, we've used science to add another chapter to Loch Ness' mystique," Professor Gemmell added.

The origins of the monster in the loch go back to the sixth century, when Irish monk St Columba happened upon a man who had been killed by a water beast.

He sent a follower into the water who encountered the monster, but after the monk made the sign of the cross, it feld "as if pulled by ropes".

Since then reports of sightings began, but it wasn't until the 1930s that the term Loch Ness Monster was coined, with the name Nessie attributed to the creature a decade later.

One of the most famous sightings was in 1934, a grainy black and white photograph showing what appeared to be a small head, long neck and back in the Loch.

The photograph was considered to be proof of Nessie's existence, however it is now thought the image was a hoax, with the body moulded from putty and attached to a toy submarine.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.