River searched for woman missing for almost a week

Jacqueline Ullmer, 60, was last seen at her home in the Highlands on Saturday.

A river is being searched for a missing woman who disappeared six days ago.

Jacqueline Ullmer from Carrbridge in the Highlands was last seen at her home on the town's Station Road at 1.30am last Saturday.

The River Dulnain is being searched while mountain rescue teams have also carried out searches but the 60-year-old has yet to be found.

Jacqueline is 5ft 6in, slim and has brown medium length hair.

It is not known exactly how she was clothed but she is believed to be wearing a blue jumper and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.