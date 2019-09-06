Man injured after car left road and crashed into trees

The 46-year-old driver has been left seriously injured after the incident on the A9.

Collision: Man injured after car crashed into trees.

A man has been left seriously injured after his car left the road and crashed into trees in the Highlands.

The 46-year-old, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Astra, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after the incident that took place on the A9 near Invergordon.

He was then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is receiving treatment to his injuries.

He was injured after his car left the road near Delny before colliding with trees just before 3.50pm on Thursday when the crash was reported.

The road was closed until around 9.20pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any witnesses to come forward.

"This includes anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which was travelling north, before the collision happened or who may have seen the car leaving the road.

"I would ask anyone who was on the A9 on Thursday afternoon to review any dashcam footage they may have and let us know if find anything of note.

"You can pass on information by calling 101 and quoting incident 2382 of September 5.

"I would also thank anyone who was affected the road closure for their patience and understanding."

