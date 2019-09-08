Rape accused 'who faked own death' returns to Scotland

Kim Avis, from Inverness, could appear in court on Monday after being found in the US.

Police: Kim Avis was arrested. © STV

A man who allegedly tried to fake his own death while accused of 24 charges including rape has returned to Scotland.

Kim Avis, from Inverness, was feared to have drowned after disappearing from California's Carmel coast in February.

The incident was confirmed to be a hoax and an arrest warrant was issued after the 55-year-old failed to show up to the High Court in Edinburgh in March.

The street trader and busker has now returned to Scotland a month after being captured in Colorado.

It's understood he could appear in court on Monday facing 24 charges, which includes allegations of rape, sexual, and physical assault.

The sheriff's office said after suspecting the drowning report was a hoax, they worked with US Marshals, Interpol and Scottish authorities to secure an arrest and extradition warrant.

Avis was initially reported missing by his teenage son, who later flew back to Scotland, after disappearing at Monastery Beach.

Following a three-day search involving multiple agencies, police concluded the drowning was staged.