Man charged over murder of missing mum and toddler

Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976.

Disappearance: Renee and Andrew MacRae. Police Scotland

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a mother and son who disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two's BMW was found burnt-out in a lay-by on the A9 near Dalmagarry, 12 miles south of the city, but the pair have never been seen since.

A 77-year-old man was arrested in the north of England on Wednesday and charged in connection with their deaths.

He is due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court later today.

A detailed forensic search of Leanach Quarry, near Inverness, continues and the bodies of Ms MacRae and Andrew have not been recovered.

Search: Renee MacRae. Police Scotland

Detective inspector Brian Geddes said: "This is a significant development in an investigation which started when Renee and Andrew disappeared in November 1976.

"Their disappearance has had an unimaginable impact on the lives of Renee and Andrew's family and friends for several decades.

"This has also been felt keenly in Inverness, but also across Scotland and beyond.

"Police officers and staff from across the country, as well as a number of partner agencies and contractors, have put an enormous amount of work into this investigation from 1976 to the present day, allowing us to reach this point.

"The remains of Renee and Andrew have not been recovered, however the searching of a large quantity of material removed from Leanach Quarry continues.

"I would like to thank everyone who has assisted the investigation, whether during our recent enquiries, or at any time since 1976.

"We would also continue to ask anyone who believes they can assist police to contact 101 or you can e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESInverness@scotland.pnn.police.uk."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.