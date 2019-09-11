Man in court charged with murdering missing mum and son

William MacDowell, 77, was arrested over the murder of Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew.

Family: Renee MacRae and son Andrew were last seen in 1976. Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a missing mum and toddler.

William MacDowell was arrested over the deaths of Renee MacRae and three-year-old Andrew from Inverness.

The mum and son were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976.

The 77-year-old, from Penrith, Cumbria, is accused of murdering both of them and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

MacDowell made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.