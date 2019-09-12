Driver dies after campervan crash on Isle of Lewis
The collision, between a campervan and Ford Transit, happened on Wednesday morning.
A campervan driver has died following a smash on the Isle of Lewis.
The collision - between the campervan and a Ford Transit van - happened on the A858 between Carloway Bridge and the Doune Braes Hotel at around 10.30am on Wednesday.
The 72-year-old driver of the campervan was taken by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital, where he died on Thursday.
His 60-year-old female passenger was uninjured, as was the 51-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger of the Ford.
Sergeant David Miller said: "Our enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash, and we are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone driving on that road around the time of the crash who has dashcam to contact us."
