Drivers stopped by police in search for missing woman 

Jacqueline Ullmer disappeared from her home in the Highlands almost two weeks ago.

Search: Jacqueline Ullmer. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

Police will stop drivers on the A9 as part of their search for a missing woman who disappeared almost two weeks ago.

Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her Carrbridge home in the Highlands at around 1.30am on Saturday, August 31.

Extensive searches have been launched since the 60-year-old's disappearance, including diver searches of the River Dulnain and the surrounding land by mountain rescue teams, all so far without success.

Drivers on the A9 will now be stopped and spoken to by officers overnight.

As Ms Ullmer's home is close to the road bridge over the River Dulnain, police will stop passing traffic between 1am and 3pm on Saturday - around the time she was last seen a fortnight ago.

Inspector Vince Tough said: "We will be speaking to drivers on the A9 in case there is anyone who regularly uses the route around that time who may have noticed something relating to Jacqueline's disappearance, even if they didn't think much of it at the time.

"As part of this I would ask anyone who was travelling on the A9 or was in the Carrbridge area to review any dashcam footage that they may have taken.

"Extensive efforts have been ongoing to try and establish her movements, sadly so far without success.

"We are very grateful for the ongoing support from the local community, who we know share our concerns for Jacqueline's welfare.

"I would continue to ask local people in Carrbridge to be vigilant and report anything that may be of note as soon as they possibly can."

