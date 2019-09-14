'Stefan's death made no sense, we believe he was murdered'

Family wants fresh investigation into the apparent suicide of man who washed up on a beach.

The family of a man found dead on a beach in an apparent suicide believe he was murdered.

Stefan Sutherland, from Caithness, died six years ago this month, with police concluding he had taken his own life.

His death certificate states the 25-year-old was killed by a head injury following a fall from cliffs, but his family aren't convinced.

They want an outside police force to be brought in to re-examine the case.

Stefan's sister Katrina told STV News: "One of the pathology reports states that foul play cannot be ruled out, so if foul play is a factor then obviously we want that investigated fully.

"We have three different pathology reports, all with different causes of death. The pathology report is supposed to be the voice of the dead person.

"The circumstances surrounding Stefan's death don't make any sense."

On September 6, 2013, Stefan had been for a drink at the Bayview Hotel in the Caithness village of Lybster before he was seen going to a house in nearby Shelligoe Road.

Stefan Sutherland died six years ago this month.

His body was found washed up on rocks 11 days later at the foot of 100ft high cliffs just 300 yards from his family home.

Police concluded that Stefan's death was suicide, but his family believe a catalogue of injuries, including a broken leg, missing teeth and the joints of his fingers pulled apart, point to murder.

They won't place a headstone on his grave until they can be certain how he died and are prepared for his body to be exhumed if it helps provide answers.

Katrina said: "We want justice for Stefan, we want answers, we want to be taken seriously. We would feel so much happier for the whole community if people knew what happened to Stefan and if his death could be explained. Because it hasn't been."

Police Scotland told STV News detectives would now meet with Stefan's family to discuss their concerns.

Katrina said: "What the police have reported is completely different to what the family believe and lots of people that have spoke to police have told us that they have not been happy with the way their interviews have been conducted.

"They have felt led, pressurised, intimidated. In a lot of cases police wouldn't write down what they were saying and tried to put words into their mouth.

Stefan's family want a fresh investigation.

"They felt that the police weren't interested in getting the truth. They wanted a version of events that would fit in with their conclusions."

Stefan's family remember him fondly as a "happy-go-lucky" person who loved his football and had everything to live for.

His father Sandy said: "He was going to Canada, he was buying a car, he was going to be best man at his brother's wedding - he didn't have a care in the world.

"He had everything going for him. He played for his local football team and won fans' favourite player... they turned it into a memorial cup."

Police Scotland said any new information would always be investigated and said contact had been made with the family to arrange a meeting.

Detective superintendent Graeme Mackie said: "We have made contact with the family of Stefan Sutherland and have arranged to meet in the near future about their concerns.'

"As such, it would be inappropriate to discuss the case further before we have had the opportunity to meet with the family.'

"However, I would say that will continue to act on any new information which is reported to Police Scotland in connection with Stefan's death and I would ask that if anybody has information who never came forward at the time for any reason, please contact the police."

