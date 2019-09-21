Woman dies and two hurt following two-car collision

A 63-year-old woman died in the crash on the Black Isle and two others seriously injured.

Crash: The two-car collision occured on Saturday morning. STV

A woman has died following a road crash on the Black Isle in the Highlands.

The 63-year-old was driving a blue Skoda Octavia which was in collision with another car on the B9160, close to the junction with the A832.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.40am on Saturday, but it was later confirmed that she had died.

A man and a woman who were in the other car are said to have serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Sergeant Alan Henderson said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw either vehicle in the lead-up to the incident, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Dash-cam footage in particular would be extremely useful."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.