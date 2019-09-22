Pedestrian, 80, dies after being hit by car in Shetland

Allister Sandison died following the collision on the island on Thursday evening.

Crash: Pedestrian dies days after crash. STV

An 80-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Shetland.

Allister Sandison, who is said to have been well known in the local community of Whalsay, died following the collision on the island on Thursday evening.

He was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital following the incident, but police confirmed on Saturday that he had died.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the blue Toyota Yaris involved was not injured.

Sergeant Chris Murray said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Sandison. Officers from the road policing unit travelled to the island and our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances.

"This is a small, close community and it is clear that Mr Sandison was well known in the area.

"The family would like to thank the community for the support they have received and to the staff who cared for Mr Sandison at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, but would like privacy to deal with their unexpected loss."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.