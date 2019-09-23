Drivers facing nine weeks of disruption at major junction

Lane closures will be in place for road works taking place on the busy A9/A82 in the Highlands.

Road work: A9/A82 Longman junction. Transport Scotland

Motorists are facing nine weeks of disruption as work begins on a congested junction in the Highlands.

Transport chiefs said the majority of work on the A9/A82 Longman junction, in Inverness, will not affect existing interchange.

Some investigative work is required near the carriageway and lane closures will be required at night and off-peak times.

Work begins on September 30 and is expected to last around nine weeks.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: "Although the majority of the work is located away from the existing road network, some investigative work is required on and in close proximity to the live carriageway.

"Such work on or in the vicinity of the live carriageway will necessitate traffic management, including some night-time and off-peak lane closures, lay-by closures and verge protection measures.

"We would thank road users and local communities in advance for their patience during any traffic management operations which may be required to ensure safety of the public and workforce.

"The contractor will closely monitor the operation of any traffic management measures to ensure that any delays are kept to an absolute minimum.

"We would ask drivers to plan their journeys in advance using the Traffic Scotland website, twitter or radio."

